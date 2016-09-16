Ukhrul District league LAFC, TFC, YFC, XI Star enter semis

IMPHAL, Sep 15: LA FC, Thoyee FC, Yarkhok FC and XI Star FC have entered the semifinals of the ongoing Ukhrul district league organised by Ukhrul DSA.

LA FC and Thoyee FC will play the first semifinal match tomorrow at 11.30 am while Yarkhok FC and XI Star FC will play the second semifinal at 1 pm. In today’s first match, XI Star FC and Angels’ FC were held 1-1. Khanrin and Leishingam were the respective scorers for XI Star and Angels’ FC.

In the second match, Thoyee FC beat Shongzan FC 2-1 while St Joseph College FC beat Changvei FC in another match. Sansing scored for St Joseph College.

In the last match of the day, Yarkhok FC beat Furious FC 1-0. Mathun scored the winner for Yarkhok FC.