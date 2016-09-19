Ukhrul District League Yarkhok FC emerge champion

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Yarkhok FC emerged the champion of Ukhrul district football league, 2016 organised by UDSA.

In the final match held yesterday at TNL ground, Yarkhok FC drubbed Angels’ FC 4-1.

Yarkhok FC dominated possession right from the start. It was Mashonsei who put Yarkhok FC in the lead when he slammed home a goal in the 23rd minute. Ayat doubled the lead in the 31st minute. In a span of four minutes, Thangsomi added one to the account of the already advantageous Yarkhok FC. Ayat was at it again in the 47th minute and completed the scoring.

Leishingam one for the Angel’s FC to reduce the margin in the 50th minute.

Jubilate Kazingmei, Director, VVD and Soso Shaiza, Principal, LEAS attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively.