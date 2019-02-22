Ukhrul pays tributes to Bob Khathing

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Feb 21 : The Tangkhul community fondly remembered legendary hero Major Bob Khathing Ralengnao paying befitting tributes, while the Assam Rifles have been commemorating his birth anniversary as the “Major Bob Khathing district level Sport week” as an annual event in the district every year in his honour.

The celebration was attended by Addl. DIG 10 sector Somsai, Ukhrul Param Jeet as chief guest while president of TNL, Hopingson A Shimray and John Khathing, son of Maj Bob Khathing shared the dais as guest of honour and special guests at TNL ground Wino Bazar, Ukhrul.

Speaking at the occasion, Param Jeet stated that the Assam Rifles has been observing the birth anniversary of Maj Bob Khathing by organising district level sports week since 2012 to acknowledge his marvelous service to the Nation and will continue to do so in the coming years.

He said the contributions of Maj Bob Khathing is not confined to the Tangkhul community but to the whole of North East and the entire country.

Bob Khathing was not just a military officer but a leader and teacher, he added.

Under his command, he conquered Tawang and it was brought under Indian administration. He was also a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shree.

Mention may be made that Major Bob Khathing was the first tribal graduate and the first tribal to become an Ambassador of India to Burma.

Param Jeet further informed that for the first time, the Assam Rifles had also organised the “Maj Bob Khathing Baby Football League” with the intention “to catch them young.” John Khathing Raleng S/o of Late Bob Khathing who attended as the special guest of the function dwelt on how his father was raised from a humble family background in a remote place at Ukhrul.

TNL president Hopingson A Shimray lauded the achievements of Maj Bob Khathing and stated that it is a huge pride for the small Tangkhul community.

A folk song dedicated to the legend was performed by Hunphun Khanuithot Cultural Research Forum.

Folk dance from Awungtang dance troupe, students from Assam Rifles Public School showcased Meitei and Nepali dances, Assam Rifles presented the Gorkha Kukri Dance which enthralled the huge crowd. The lively performance from local child artists Lanlan Huileng, Ramchanphy Zingkhai Horyaowon Pheirei also entertained the gathering.

The celebration will culminate with a wreath laying programme at Mantri Pukhri, Imphal, on February 28, the birth day of Maj Bob Khathing Ralengnao.

The programme was attended by Commdt 27 AR Rajesh Dogra, Commdt 6 MR, Ukhrul Ruichumthing Ragui, social worker Somatai Shaiza, women leaders Grace Shatsang, Agnes Shaiza, UDSA members and Army Ex-servicemen.