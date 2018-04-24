Ukhrul ready to roll out red carpet for Shirui Lily Fest

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Apr 23 : The second edition of the Shirui Lily Festival to be held from April 24 to 28 is all set to start from tomorrow at three separate venues in Ukhrul district.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh will inaugurate the five days extravaganza at Shirui village ground.

Many exciting events have been lined up in all the three venues namely TNL ground, Shirui village ground and Bakshi ground Hungpung, Ukhrul.

Rock fest Shirock will be opened by international band Steel Heart, while 20 bands from the North East will take part in the Shirock contest to vie for the Shirock title (6 from Manipur, 6 from Assam, 3 from Mizoram, 4 from Meghalaya and one from Sikkim).

Indigenous games competition will be held at Shirui village during the festival.

The main venue at TNL ground will witness myriad cultural shows from dance troupes drawn from all the districts of Manipur as well as from other States.

According to police, over 425 additional police personnel including 200 home guards, 60 Constables and 100 VDF will be deployed for security arrangements during the festival.

During an interaction, a team from the PHED led by H Bigadhon SE-Rural circle No. 1,stated that four VIP toilets have been constructed at TNL and Bakshi ground, while there will be 15 ordinary toilets for public use. Five mobile water tankers have also been put in service for the festival, added the Superintending Engineer.

Visitors have started arriving in good number and Ukhrul town is now choc-a-bloc with visitors. According to sources, Chief Minister N Biren Singh will inaugurate the festival at Shirui village tomorrow in the presence of Tourism Chairman Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Singh, PHED Minister V Hangkhanlian, Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam including a host of MLAs and other Government officers at 11 am at Shirui village.