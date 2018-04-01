Ukhrul road : More than a year and CM’s promise yet to see light

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Mar 31 : Denizens of Ukhrul have once again reminded Chief Minister N Biren Singh of his assurance to restore the pathetic road condition of Ukhrul town while addressing a huge crowd at TNL ground, Wino Bazar in Ukhrul on March 11 last year.

Notably the Chief Minister assured this during his first visit to Ukhrul after the BJP led Government assumed office last year.

Ukhrul town road which stretches for about 6 Kms, is still in a pathetic state and apart from the assurance to repair the road the Chief Minister had also announced the construction of women market in all the hill district headquarters.

The assurance of the Chief Minister back then had infused new hopes among the people of Ukhrul and though the work agency began the process of black topping the town road, the work is progressing at a snail’s pace and even after one year the work is still to be completed.

Even though Works Minister Th Biswajit who visited Ukhrul in the early part of this year instructed the work agency BIPL to expedite and maintain work quality, the work progress continues to be tardy and extremely slow.

At the insistence of the people of Ukhrul a local monitoring team was constituted for the ongoing road construction. However BIPL takes up the black topping work only during festival season or when the town is very busy, evoking strong suspicion from the people. The road repairing work is still far from completion.

On the other hand the ongoing women market construction work is nearing completion.