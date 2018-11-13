Ukhrul to host North East tourism festival at Huishu river bank

Mungchan Zimik

UKHRUL, Nov 12: Ukhrul Hills Development Foundation (UHDF) & Mikpingla Industries (MPI) in collaboration with North East Council (NEC) are all set to host three days North East Tourism Festival from November 15 to 17 at Huishu village river bank, Ukhrul district.

Huishu village is about 55 kilometres away from Ukhrul town.

In a press conference held today at MPI office Phungreitang, Ukhrul MD Achui Graceson Shatshang highlighted the main objective to host North East Tourism Festival at Ukhrul. He said Ukhrul district can be made a tourist centre of the country by promoting its beauty and uniqueness and converting it into a hot spot tourist hill station of the state by developing its tourism potential.

According to Shatshang, they chose Huishu village river bank for the festival as the river is the confluence point of Nungbi, Huishu and Challou river and is surrounded by beautiful greenery mountain peaks and is very refreshing for stay at river bank.

The opening day of the festival will be inaugurated by Th Biswajit, Work Minister as the chief guest while BJP Manipur Pradesh General Secretary (Administration) Sarat Kumar will grace second day of the festival as chief guest of the functional activities and the Chairman Tourism Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh will attend as chief guest on the closing ceremony at Huishu river bank.

Shatshang also mentioned that fishing, mountain trekking, rifle shooting, photography etc., are some of the attractive and exciting events to be taken up during the festival and added that artists and celebrities from different states of North East region will make special appearance during the three days events.

Tents house will be constructed for the visitors and food will be served at reasonable rate during the festival, he added.