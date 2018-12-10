Ukhrul too invites bids

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Dec 9 : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Ltd has kept its doors open for interested persons to start petrol pumps.

This was announced during a press conference held today at the office of Ukhrul District Working Journalists’ Association (UDWJA) Viewland, Ukhrul.

Addressing the media Plant Manager of LPG, BP Sekmai OIC, Kumrah Solei who is also the nodal officer for Ukhrul and Kamjong districts for expansion of retail outlets highlighted a detailed procedure on how to start a new petrol pump and the process of selection for awarding retailership.

He said any interested candidates having suitable land at the advertised location can apply to the company.

Dealers will be selected through computerized “draw of lots/ bid opening ” under the aegis of an independent agency for fair and transparent conduct.

According to him, there will be 84 new retail outlets in the whole State while five is reserved for Ukhrul district.

The location for petrol pump at Ukhrul district are Chaora Kaziphung, Kachai Baptist Church, Ngahui junction, Wino bazar and Ukhrul-Jessami road.

The process of online application and dealer selection has been simplified in line with the Government’s emphasis on “Ease of doing business”.

Additional expansion of retail outlet network by oil marketing companies is expected to generate more employment opportunities, he added.

Any interested local person can send their application through online www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in on or before December 24 for registration.

The Manager also cautioned on frauds and asked all to contact the IOC office, in case of any doubt or suscipion and to inform the nearest police station or directly contact the IOC via helpline no 7005672033.