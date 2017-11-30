Ukhrul town chokes under high air pollution

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Nov 29 : Thanks to the dusty roads and massive increase in the number of vehicles as well as other machineries and in the absence of any regulations, Ukhrul town today is reeling under intense air pollution with the Air Quality Index reading 158.

From year 2000 local taxis have multiplied manifold in Ukhrul town, with none of the taxis adhering to traffic regulations and the norms laid down for keeping the exhaust fumes which pollute the air under control.

Ukhrul town with about 5000-6000 households within a stretch of 7 kilometres has become became one of the most air polluted towns of Manipur.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 158, Ukhrul town is literally reeling under air pollution, particularly from the dusts kicked up by the numerous vehicles plying through the

town on a daily

basis.

Emission of NO2 – 69.9 ug/m3 (high), PM-2.5-74.0ug/m3 (high), PM-10-158.9ug/m3 (high), CO-680.0ug/m3 (high) Barometric pressure at 1011.0 hPa has been recorded.

The reading of AQI at 158 clearly indicates the unhealthy air condition which can lead to bronchitis, tuberculosis, fever, and asthma etc.

If the level goes up to 200-300 it would trigger an emergency condition, said official sources.

The air pollution is coupled with noise pollution again primarily coming the vehicles which zoom through the town intermittently.

About 10-12 vehicle pass through a populated area every one minute. The noise pollution

can also impact on

the hearing of human beings.

To neutralise the dusts kicked up from the roads, shop keepers can be seen watering the roads near their shop regularly.