Ukhrul United FC drub Imphal City FC

IMPHAL, Dec 9 : Ukhrul United FC drubbed Imphal City FC 4-0 in the first match of the ongoing TNFLCFC Araang League 2017 at TNL Ground, Ukhrul today. The second match between Muvanlai Athletics and Changvei FC was postponed due to incessant rain.

Ukhrul United FC did a really good job today to earn full point outclassing Imphal City 4-0.

Naoton was at his best scoring thrice for the winning team while Phanguni contributed to give Ukhrul United a comfortable 4 goals to nil victory.

Both teams made a good start trying to capitalise the mid-field and making few good incisive runs against one another. It was indeed a luckless day for Imphal City FC could not register their on goal attempts which went too wide.

The Ukhrul side also continued their attack with crisp passing better understanding between the forwards. Off one such good run, Naoton who was lurking near the goal mouth went on for a clinical shot and registered the first goal in the 19th minute. Imphal City FC also responded with few quick runs but it could not bring any change. Instead, Naocha was it again scoring another goal in the 40th minute and gave his team an easy 2-0 first half lead. Phanguni was able to hit the target just after the restart and latter in the 59th minute Naocha struck his third goal to make the victory even more clearer.

The remaining part of the match saw Imphal City trying to return into the match but their efforts went abegging in front of strong defense line orchestrated by the Ukhrul side.