Ukhrul, Oct 8 : Volunteers of Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (Youth Council), Ukhrul today set aflame the expired items near TNL office, Wino bazar Ukhrul, reports our correspondent

According to TMNL volunteers, groceries and pharmaceutical items worth over Rs one lakh were seized from the main market of Ukhrul town.

The volunteers conducted surprise checkings for three days at all the shops in Ukhrul town and seized the expired goods.

Maximum number of expired goods were seized from one of the main distributors JK Agarwal General store worth thousands while the rest were seized form the other retailers.

The seized items consisted mostly of eatables such as sweets, fruit juices, soft drinks, chips, biscuits, edible oil, noodles and some Myanmar food items without expiry date.

The expired pharmaceutical items mostly consisted of vitamins and some tablets and capsules. According to TMNL secretary Shairei, all the shop owners were asked to sign an undertaking at TMNL office and they were fined ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 2000 based on the quantity of the expired goods seized.