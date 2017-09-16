Ukl MLA moots dist education policy

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Sep 15 : Ukhrul AC MLA Alfred Arthur Kangam has categorically stated that teachers should be responsible for the education of every student.

Speaking at the one day consultative meeting for Headmasters, Headmistresses and SMDC conveners of Ukhrul under ZEO, Ukhrul, the MLA said that the role and responsibility of a teacher is important and added that education of the young students reflect the society.

Stressing on human resource development, the MLA said that the resuroces of an individual can be tapped through education and this can help a Nation progress and take it towards its goal.

Besides the State Education Policy, there is the need to formulate District Education Policy, aimed at serving the unique needs of a district. This can help bring quality education to the doorstep of everyone, he added.

The MLA also asked all the school Headmasters and Headmistresses to prepare the needed data and information to enable him to approach the Government to address the issue of the schools in time.

Collect the relevant datum of school going children from the primary level to the higher secondary level (0-16 years), advised the MLA.

The MLA assured that sufficient teachers will be posted, once the documentation process is completed and submitted. He said teaching profession is not merely to earn a livelihood but calls for dedication and a spirit of sacrifice for the people especially for the students.

A discussion programme was also held in connection with the day in the presence of Ukhrul Deputy Commissioner Harmit Singh Pahuja.

Most of the participants expressed disappointment that no action has been initiated against erring teachers who do not report for duty at their place of posting.

Taking note of the complaints of the teachers, the MLA said that he will crack down hard on the culture of substitute or proxy teachers.

He further mentioned that the State Government is in the process of regulating a new education policy and added that schools which do not progress might even be forced to shut down in the future.