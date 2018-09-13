Ukl seniors seek Govt’s attention

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 12: Kajami Long Ukhrul town, a senior citizen forum, has lamented that the roads which were developed on account of meeting the deadline for the recent Shirui Lily festival, are now completely useless and in a deplorable condition.

Speaking to media persons at ICHAM office at Kekrupat today, the forum secretary A Hongba said that the 2 kilometre long road stretch from Ukhrul District Hospital to Kharasom Junction was developed during March-April in connection with the recent Shirui Lily festival.

However, the road is in a dilapidated condition now. A blacktopped road usually lasts for around two-three years but the said road was ruined in just a span of 3-4 months, he alleged.

Pointing out that it is the duty of the Government to look into the matter, he urged the State Government to do the needful.

He continued that Ukhrul district has about 75 high schools but the said schools have no regular Headmasters, apart from lacking the proper number of required teachers.

The lack of regular Headmasters has resulted in the graduate teachers and undergraduate teachers basically operating the said schools, he added demanding the Government to do the needful at the earliest.

Speaking about housing schemes he said that even if the State Government issues necessary orders directing the officials concerned not to keep files pending concerning development programmes, failure to properly implement the said directives have resulted in a mess of a situation.

On the other hand, he also appealed to the State Government to monitor illegal hunting of birds and animals in the district, reckless use of pesticides and chemical insecticides in the paddy fields etc.

ICHAM president Yuimi Horam was also present at the meet.