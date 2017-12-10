Ukl set for human chain rally

Ukhrul Dec 9:The apex body of Tangkhul youth organisations, Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL) is all set to organise a mass human chain rally at Ukhrul town on December 13.

Speaking to media persons at TMNL office complex, Viewland, Ukhrul yesterday about the scheduled human chain rally, TMNL president Qr LM Thanmi Shimray said that on behalf of the whole Tangkhul community TMNL is taking up this initiative to show the world that “We unanimously and unitedly support the Framework Agreement and its early pragmatic solution”.

“To this end, we appeal to all the different communities of the State for fraternal support as we have reached this final stage after struggling with blood and sweat for the last 76 long years in the course of which many precious lives were lost. Without moral support of other communities, the true ‘gratification’ cannot be achieved”, Thanmi Shimray said.

He further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2015 assured a solution to the Naga issue within 18 months’ time but the Prime Minister’s assurance is yet to be realised even though 24 months have lapsed.

“We are still counting on his assurance in good terms and in good spirit for early final settlement without further delay”, he added.

The scheduled human chain rally will stretch from Wino Bazaar to mini Secretariat on both sides of Ukhrul town road from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm of December 13.

During the rally, all shops will down their shutters completely and no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the street for two hours, TMNL said.

It appealed to all the communities for support and cooperation and urged all not to misunderstand the Framework Agreement as it will usher in peace, love and development in the region when the final pact is inked.