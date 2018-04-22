Ukl women market complex No inauguration before completion : TNL

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Apr 21 : The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has strongly objected the proposal of the State Government to inaugurate the Ukhrul women market complex on April 24 to coincide with the Shirui Lily Festival which will also start on the same day.

In a statement, TNL said that they will not allow the inauguration of any incomplete project adding that there is no way the remaining portion of the women market complex can be completed within three days. The consent of the TNL is a must for the inauguration of the women market complex, it added.

Moreover the TNL should be consulted before naming the women market complex, it said.

Although, the construction work of the market complex is going on at a war footing, much of the ground work, finishing of the flooring work on the ground floor and 1st floor, electrification, fixing window panes and roof top aluminium are yet to be completed.

The TNL further alleged that the State Government has ignored the MoU signed with TNL last year on May 1, 2017 for the Shirui Lily Festival celebration.

The TNL said that the Circular Road (western and eastern), is in a pathetic condition and it has worsened due to the heavy downpour.

Two days back a Ministerial team including MLAs and UADC Members inspected the ongoing construction of the women market complex to ascertain the work progress and the contractor was instructed to complete the construction work before the inauguration.