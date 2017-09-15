ULFC crowned champions of Chandel Super League

Imphal, Sep 14: United Lamkang Football Club (ULFC) emerged league champions of the DSA Chandel Super Division League Football Tournament 2017 which began on August 21 at Maha Union Higher Secondary School ground. The league which was participated by eight teams concluded today with ULFC emerging the champions with 18 points.

In today’s last two league matches, Kapam Development Club (KDC) edged past Liwa Sarai Youth Club (LSYC) 2-1 while Lambung Youth and Cultural Club (LYCC) notched up a narrow 4-3 win against SIRTI Football Club (SFC).

Both KDC and LSYC played cautiously as winning the match would help them stay in higher place in the league tally.

The first half favoured KDC with two goals scored by N Mingthang and PK Ramchuilu.

N Mingthang scored the first goal as early in the 3rd minute of the match. R Darching while trying to put more pressure ended up receiving a yellow card in the 36th minute.

But their efforts turned fruitful when PK Ramchuilu found the net in the 42nd minute to make it 2-0 at the end of the first half.

The second half went to LSYC with series of attacks beside keeping their citadel intact.

In these frenetic efforts R Mitchell and CR Thangningam were both yellow carded in the 57th minute. LSYC’s attacking prowess was weakened after CR Libani was sent off in the 60th minute.

However, Th Chinghangsing was soon able to open the account in the 62nd minute.

LSYC could not recover from the one goal deficit till the final whistle.

The second match was more exciting as winners would move out of the relegation zone. Lalbung’s hat-trick (16th, 19th and 33rd minute) in the first-half helped LYCC script victory over SFC.

SFC also did some counter attacks but with a little success. K Augustine reduced the margin when he found the net in the 39th minute of the match. The first half ended 3-1 in favour of LYCC.

After the breather, K Augustine managed to score his second goal in the 69th minute to reduce the gap. Three minutes later, his team-mate Bonny was bang on target to level the score. The celebration did not last long as LH Lalningam of LSYC struck a goal in the 72nd minute to seal his team’s victory.