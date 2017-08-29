ULFC, SIRT prevail in Chandel DSA Super League

Imphal, Aug 28: United Lamkang Football Club edged past Haring Khup Youth Club by 1-0 in the seventh match today while SIRT trounced Liwa Sarai Youth Club by 4-0 in the eight match of the DSA Chandel Super Division Football Tournament 2017, which is organised by the District Sports Association Chandel at the Maha Union Hr. Sec. School ground.

Thankhanpao Haokip scored the solitary goal for ULFC to achieve the clean victory in the first match of the day.

SIRT dominated in the second match while their strikers scored the goals at regular intervals. They led by 2-0 in the first half, thanks to a couple of well-timed goals by Salfarid (24′) and Lenpajao (44′). The momentum of attack continued in the second half as Lenpajao scored a hat-trick adding the two more goals in the 48th and 72nd minutes of the match.

Lanbung Club will take on Liberal Youth Club at 1:40pm while Liwa Changning Club will clash with Kapaam Development Club at 3:30pm tomorrow.