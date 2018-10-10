UN airs concern over rights defenders

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 9 : The Assistant Secretary General of United Nations presented its report concerning intimidation and reprisals against the human rights defenders in Manipur, India during the 39th Session of Human Rights Council. Assistant Secretary General informed the Human Rights Council that several human rights organizations in India including Centre for Social Development (CSD), an Imphal based human rights organization faced reprisals for carrying indigenous human rights issues. CSD works for promotion of land, resources and rights of indigenous people Manipur. In its report, the Assistant Secretary General mentioned that the CSD had submitted a report in October 2017 to the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights and to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which included inquiries related to uranium mining and cement factories in Meghalaya.

The report mentioned that CSD and its secretary Nobokishore Urikhimbam has been targeted by Indian authorities since August 2017. These incidents were reportedly brought to the attention of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East District, but to no avail.