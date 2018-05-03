UNC accuses Myanmar security forces of taking away boundary structure

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, May 2: Security force personnel from Myanmar removed a newly installed structure that demarcated the boundary line in the Indo-Myanmar border late last night, according to United Naga Council (UNC). The security force personnel of Myanmar also took away the structure, the Naga body further alleged.

According to UNC, on getting information that Myanmar authority has “encroached on the ancestral land of the Naga people” at Border Number 82, UNC accompanied by Maring Uparup (Maring apex body) conducted an inspection at the area. UNC said that they constructed a small concrete structure yesterday as a replacement of a weathered stump which was understood as the structure serving as demarcation between Myanmar and India in the international border at N Satang Maring village and Chotong Maring village in the Border Number 82.

While constructing the concrete structure yesterday some people from the other side of the border (Myanmar) came near them. Later, at night security force personnel of Myanmar came to the spot and removed the concrete structure, alleged the Naga body. UNC also said that security force personnel of Myanmar also took away the concrete structure.

Not happy over the incident, UNC President Gaidon Kamei said that no one has the right over the ancestral land of the Naga people.

“We will defend our ancestral land at any cost whether it is in the international borders or regional/State borders,” asserted Gaidon Kamei. UNC also alleged that miscreants and security personnel from Myanmar often come and harass the Naga villagers.