UNC bandh backed

SENAPATI, Oct 24 : The Naga Political Leaders’ Forum, Manipur (NPLFM) has announced that it wioll support the October 31 bandh called by the United Naga Council (UNC), reports NNN.

The UNC’s 12-hour bandh in “Naga areas” under its jurisdiction on October 31 demanding early settlement, will begin from 6 am of the day.

Announcing support to the UNC bandh, BD Behring, Convenor of the NPLFM and Sebastian Kamei, Secretary of the Forum, demanded that the “Indo-Naga political talk be expedited in order to bring about an honourable, acceptable and workable political solution to the Indo-Naga political issue at the earliest”. The NPLFM urged the “negotiating parties to expedite the historic Indo-Naga Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015 based on the unique history and situation of the Nagas and bring about a logical conclusion at the earliest”.

The NPLFM appealed to the leaders of both the “National and regional political parties to extend their support for an early political solution of the Indo-Naga political issue, so that peace loving citizens will live peacefully as good neighbours”.

It can be mentioned here that the UNC had taken the decision to call bandh during its “executive meeting” held on October 20 in Senapati. The UNC had stated that the “Naga people are eagerly waiting for the settlement of the Naga political issue”. The UNC had also said that the Government of India must exhibit its “political will” to resolve the issue.