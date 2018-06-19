UNC bandh effective

SENAPATI, Jun 18 : The United Naga Council (UNC) sponsored 12 hours “chakka bandh” in Naga areas in Manipur has affected traffic flows adversely today, reports NNN. However, there was no report of untoward incident due to the bandh, according to the UNC.

The “chakka bandh” along the National Highways and district highways in Naga areas in the State of Manipur was imposed to demand an early settlement of the Naga political issue.

Meanwhile, the UNC claimed that today’s bandh was successful. The bandh began at 6 am and ended at 6 pm.

“We express our gratitude to the Naga public for responding to the call of the bandh enthusiastically,” said the UNC publicity wing this evening. The UNC also said that the “Naga people’s stand on the Naga political issue remains the same”.

The UNC further said that more “measures” will be taken up to press for an early settlement of the Naga political issue.

It can be noted here that the UNC had apprised Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to “expedite the Naga peace process and bring it to its logical conclusion forthwith”.