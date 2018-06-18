SENAPATI, Jun 17 : The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced a 12-hour bandh along the National Highways and district highways in “Naga areas” in the State of Manipur on June 18 to demand an early settlement of the Naga political issue, reports NNN.

The UNC said the bandh will be effective from 6 am of June 18, which mean the bandh will be imposed till 6 pm of the day.

The UNC warned violators of the bandh. It, however, said that media, water supply, medical services, security forces will be exempted from the purview of the bandh.

“We demand the early settlement of the Naga political issue at the earliest based on the unique history and situation of the Naga people,” said the UNC publicity wing.