UNC boycotts Gaikhangam

SENAPATI, Nov 30 : The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced today its decision to boycott Congress party leader Gaikhangam who is also former Deputy Chief Minister and also former Home Minister of Manipur in “Naga areas” with immediate effect.

Gaikhangam represents the Nungba Assembly Constituency as a Congress MLA.

The UNC said, it took this decision today as “Gaikhangam in his cheap endeavour to become the Chief Minister of Manipur” had campaigned so much against the Naga political issue “although he hails from the Naga community”.

According to the Naga body, Gaikhangam will not be allowed by the Naga people to “step into Naga areas with immediate effect”. The UNC further said that no Naga individual, Naga organization or Church should give “any platform” to Gaikhangam in “Naga areas”. The UNC warned that “unfortunate incident if it arises because of invitation extended to Gaikhangam in Naga areas then those individuals and organizations behind the events and Gaikhangam himself should take full responsibility for the untoward incidents”.

According to the UNC, the former Deputy Chief Minister has “crossed the limits in working against the Naga interest”. The UNC said that “everybody knows Gaikhangam is working hard to become the Chief Minister by resorting to Naga bashing”.

The UNC then recalled the May 6, 2010 Mao Gate incident where “two students were killed and scores injured in the security force firing” while barring NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah from going to his native village. “Gaikhangam was the Home Minister of Manipur when the Mao Gate incident happened,” said the UNC. The Naga body also said that on August 30, 2014 in Ukhrul town two civilians were killed again by the Manipur security force personnel. “During that time too, Gaikhangam was the Home Minister of Manipur,” the UNC pointed out. The Naga body also mentioned the “three anti tribal Bills” of Manipur “because of which several people were killed by the State force in Churachandpur”.

“When we think of all these ugly episodes there is no reason why we should not bar this man from entering our territory,” asserted the UNC. The Naga body further said that the “declaration of UNC as unlawful organization by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP)” and the creation of the new districts without consulting the stakeholders on December 8, 2016 “by the Government under the leadership of Ibobi Singh and Gaikhangam have been noted well by the Nagas.

“Any Naga individual, organization or Church giving platforms to Gaikhangam in Naga areas will be taken as a challenge to the Naga people,” the UNC warned.