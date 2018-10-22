UNC calls Oct 31 bandh to demand ‘expedite talk’

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Oct 21: The United Naga Council (UNC) has taken a resolution to impose a 12-hour bandh in “Naga areas” under its jurisdiction on October 31 demanding that the Indo-Naga peace talk finds a solution to the Naga political problem at the earliest.

The UNC took this decision during its “executive meeting” held yesterday in Senapati, according to the UNC.

Announcing its decision to impose the bandh, the UNC said, “A 12-hour total shut down will be imposed from 6 am to 6 pm in Naga areas under the UNC jurisdiction on October 31 to urge the negotiating parties to expedite the historic Indo-Naga Framework Agreement based on unique history of the Nagas and situation at the earliest”.

The UNC informed “tribe hohos, frontal organisations and district apex organisations to strictly enforce the total shut down in their respective jurisdictions”.

According to the UNC, medical, education, power, water supply, religious related programmes and media will be exempted from the purview of the “total” shut down. “Anyone defying the total shut down shall be at their own risk”, warned the UNC.

The UNC said the Naga people are eagerly waiting for the settlement of the Naga political issue. The UNC further said that the Government of India must exhibit its “political will” to resolve the issue. “For how long the Naga people should suffer?” the UNC asked. It also said that enough is enough.

Yesterday’s decision of the UNC executive meeting came after the UNC had organised Naga public meetings last month asking the Government of India and the NSCN-IM to hold the ongoing dialogue in a “time bound manner”.

The UNC said this evening that it is planning to resort to various measures to press for an early settlement of the Naga political issue.