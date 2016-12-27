UNC convenes consultative meet on Dec 28

IMPHAL, Dec 26: The United Naga Council (UNC) has convened a consultative meeting at Senapati on Decem-ber 28 to deliberate on the ongoing indefinite economic blockade.

A report on the meeting between a UNC team and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talk RN Ravi will also be tabled and discussed at the meeting which is scheduled to begin from 11 am.

Sources informed that a five-member team of the UNC which included three former presidents namely L Adani, Kh Paul Leo and Samson Remei went to Delhi on December 17 to meet Central leaders regarding the impasse.

The team which returned yesterday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on December 20. But the meeting lasted for only a few minutes as Rajnath was about to leave for some work.

Nonetheless, the team made it clear that they had serious grievances against the State Government and sought immediate intervention of the State Government. They also submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister.

After listening to the UNC team, Rajnath Singh reportedly stated that he had learnt about the Manipur situation and claimed that they (Central Government) have been working to find out a solution which is best suited to the situation of Manipur.

The team held another meeting with RN Ravi on December 22. They will table a report at the consultative meeting scheduled on December 28 about their meetings with Rajnath Singh and RN Ravi. Rather than considering lifting the indefinite economic blockade, the meeting may discuss on how to tighten the economic blockade and make it more effective, the sources informed.