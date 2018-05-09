UNC draws attention of PM

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, May 8: The United Naga Council (UNC) has ‘demanded’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘immediately’ intervene in the Indo-Myanmar border pillar ‘dispute’.

The UNC’s memorandum to the Prime Minister, complete with history and background of the issue, came a few days after the Naga body had inspected the border area along with the Maring Uparup where the security forces from Myanmar are allegedly carrying out unwanted activities.

The memorandum of the UNC alleged that “India had shown a strong resistance with her political will in the two months standoff involving the Doklam border issue”.

According to the memorandum, India and China had carried out one of the history’s biggest conventional military built ups along their borders. It also stated that Doklam added yet another flash points along the disputed border of the two Asian giants. “Three wars have been fought between India and Pakistan over Jammu & Kashmir, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,” the UNC memorandum added.

“However, in respect of Indo-Myanmar Border Pillar dispute issue New Delhi is giving free hand to Yangon even as the traditional border pillars are unilaterally removed at will and independently erected boundary pillars are found deep inside the Indian Territory near Moreh of Manipur State.

Such dishonor to the centuries old traditional boundaries of the indigenous Naga territory by Yangon cannot be tolerated,” the UNC memorandum stated.

It then stated that any kind of treaty or settlement on the international border pillar dispute issue “which would be detrimental to our lands and people will not be acceptable as it may harm the goodwill of the peace loving indigenous Naga people”.

In view of the above facts and circumstances, the UNC said the attention of the Prime Minister of India is drawn to look into the matter with utmost seriousness.

The UNC team along with Maring Uparup visited N Satang and Choktong Maring Naga villages, Indo-Myanmar Border Pillar No 82 on May 1, 2018.

“We found the original a weathered stump inscribed in Myanmar script as well as in Roman script. The said pillar No. 82 is located near N Satang Maring Naga village near Moreh, Tengnoupal Block in Chandel district, Manipur. We erected a concrete structure (a new border pillar) just by the side of the weathered stump and the original Border Pillar No. 82.

However, Myanmar security personnel came to the spot and removed the newly erected structure and the old weathered stump on the night of the same date. It is an attempt to destroy the historical evidence and legal aspects.

The Myanmar Army then intruded deep inside the Indian territory and ordered the N Satang Maring Naga villagers to remove their village gate with warning of dire consequences if they failed to comply with the order,” the UNC memorandum to the Prime Minister mentioned.

The Naga body said that it “strongly condemns the highly provocative action” of the Myanmar authority for burning down the weathered stump and the boundary pillars.