UNC on drive to know ‘friends, boundaries’

CHANDEL, Sep 13: Nagas in Manipur under the aegis of United Naga Council (UNC) have started concerted awareness campaigns to understand their age-old “friends and traditional boundaries”. The UNC said that “new comers are diluting the situation”.

Under these campaigns the UNC is making efforts to make the Nagas understand “who are our historical friends” and who are not. The campaigns are also aimed at making the people understand as “with whom we share our traditional boundaries”.

The UNC also said that “new comers are diluting traditional boundaries and historical friendship of the Nagas.”

“To make a strong Nation we need strong people,” said UNC president Gaidon Kamei while addressing the people at the campaign in Chandel district headquarters today. The programe was organized by Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO) under the banner of the UNC. Naga frontal organizations and student bodies of the district participated in today’s programme.

According to Gaidon Kamei, “new comers are diluting our traditional boundaries”. He also said that “these new comers are spoiling the our traditional friendship”. The Naga people have to protect their traditional boundaries so that they remain intact, asserted the UNC President. Gaidon Kamei also urged the Nagas to know “who are our historical friends,” while adding, “We Nagas must respect them”.

According to the UNC leader, they have started these campaigns as such programmes have “become a matter of urgency given the prevailing scenario.”

Meanwhile, the UNC leaders said that these awareness campaigns will be carried out in all the Naga areas in Manipur.