UNC highlights deep social, psychological divide

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Sep 12 : The United Naga Council (UNC) has asked the Government of India to “give up its traditional policy of looking at the Naga resistance movement from a security point of view”. The UNC also said that “no amount of money pumped into Naga territory could put an end to Naga National movement as the Naga National struggle is not aimed at economic development”.

In a statement made available to Newmai News Network this evening, the UNC said that the Naga struggle continued for more than half a century basically for political recognition of Naga as a distinct Nation. “The movement is basically a struggle of an emerging nationality for a political identity of its own,” the Naga body said, while adding, “Being basically a political issue, the Government of India ultimately realized that the Naga issue wouldn’t be solved through military or monetary means”. The UNC said “having recognized the unique history of the Nagas and situation, the historic Indo Naga Framework Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 at New Delhi”.

On the recent declaration made in Senapati, the UNC said, “In view of the prevailing political development and anomalous situation in the present State of Manipur, the United Naga Council (UNC) convened a Joint Review Meeting on August 23, 2018 at TNK Community Hall, Tahamzam (Senapati) Headquarters, Southern Nagalim, thereby cautioning the peoples, Naga elected representatives, political leaders, political parties, unmandated organizations and individuals who are living in the present State of Manipur to uphold the Joint Declaration in letter and spirit”.

Referring to the “alleged Nungba incident of September 3, 2018”, the UNC said that there is a “deep social divide and psychological division in the present State of Manipur”. According to the UNC, social divide and mistrust will continue until and unless the hard facts of one’s history and originality are mutually honoured and respected. “History is the root cause of every issue and problem,” it said and added, “The present problem is the product of two different people living together”.

According to the UNC, there are “uncontestable ground facts” that are reflected in reality. It stated that several attempts have been made politically, socially and culturally for the last many decades to maintain social harmony in the State, “yet all the attempts have been unsuccessful”.

The UNC said that people of different origins and histories are different all the time, and “there shall be confrontation on every issue whether big or small”.

According to the UNC, deep animosity and distrust, and the “continuing confrontation between the two ethnic groups is hotting up”. It added that communal tension in the State is highly condemnable in the strongest term. “The State Government should try to reduce the increasing tension in the State particularly in Imphal valley,” it urged.

The UNC also said that law and order situation in Manipur has become “progressively bad to worse”. It added that the Naga people are striving for the restoration of peace and communal harmony to live together as good neighbours.

Finally, the UNC stated that the Naga political issue is a “fact of life in South East Asia and this hard fact cannot be wished away by any forces”.

Therefore, the said, final settlement of Indo-Naga political issue at the earliest is the only answer to bring durable peace, security and stability in the region, it added.

Upload Files