UNC hosts advent Christmas

IMPHAL, Dec 6: United Naga Council celebrated advent Christmas at Ramrei Aze village in Ukhrul district today.

Various tribe leaders, NGOs’ representatives, leaders of Naga frontal organisations who work with dedication for the causes of Nagas, Chairmen of ADC Ukhrul and Senapati, Members of Chandel ADC, leaders of ANSAM, CNPO, Naga political leaders and media persons attended the programme.

Presentation of Christmas gifts and a feast marked the celebration programme.

Speaking at the occasion, president of UNC Gaidon Kamei said that the last Christmas could not be celebrated in a fit manner not only in the hills but also in the valley.

Last year, Christmas spirit was dampened due to a record breaking economic blockade against the then Government’s decision on a sensitive and serious issue despite repeated protests, Gaidon Kamei said.

He said that many leaders outside too could not celebrate Christmas last year and he along with a colleague too were in jail.

Such situations have passed. However, the UNC is firm in its commitment, Gaidon said.

He further said that it is the collective responsibility of the people to sustain and intensify the people’s movement.

Gaidon said that the advent Christmas celebration was organised to revel for a day in recognition of the service and contribution of all tribes’ presidents for the defence and strengthening of the Nagas’ position.

He also thanked all who participated in the programme amidst their tight schedules.