UNC lifts boycott

IMPHAL, Mar 3 : The United Naga Council (UNC) has revoked the “social boycott” that was imposed on former Lok Sabha MP, Mani Charenamei, according to the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur (LNC-M). The boycott was lifted on February 25, 2019, during the UNC presidential council meeting held at Tahamzam (Senapati), reports NNN.

Meanwhile, the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur has expressed its gratitude to the UNC for revoking the “social boycott” of Mani Charenamei.

“LNC-M highly appreciates the UNC leadership for delivering justice,” said the Liangmai body, while adding, “Mature decision such as this surely strengthens the UNC and unites the Nagas as a whole like never before”.