UNC peeved ahead of talks on Nov 10

Newmai News Nework

SENAPATI, Nov 7: The next ‘tripartite talks’ on the district creation imbroglio has been fixed at 12.30 pm on November 10 at Senapati district headquarters. As usual, Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India will chair the talks.

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council (UNC) has expressed its disappointment today on the alleged “dilly-dallying tactics employed” by the State Government and the Central Government on the district creation issue.

After holding an emergency meeting today over the district creation issue, UNC president Gaidon Kamei accused the Government of ‘managing’ the tripartite talks and not intending to resolve the problem. He further said that the Naga body “knows very well that the Government is not seeking to resolve the problem but managing the tripartite talks”. Gaidon Kamei warned of an “explosive situation” because of the manner in which the Government is treating the issue.

“The Government of India and the Government of Manipur should understand the nature of the issue and treat it accordingly. However, as per the records of the tripartite talks, the Government is not serious about the issue,” the UNC chief further alleged. He said that the issue is very much a political one and added that, “the Government should act accordingly.” Gaidon Kamei urged the Central Government and the Government of Manipur to be “sincere and show commitment” to the issue.

In the last ‘tripartite talks’ held on October 6, the UNC had demanded the Government of Manipur to make its “concrete position” on the district creation issue. The UNC also demanded the nullification of the Manipur State Government constituted ‘Boundary Commission’.

The State Government representatives had agreed to place the “objection” raised by UNC on the constitution of the Boundary Commission before the State Government for “further consideration”. It can also be noted here that the October 6 talks “agreed that the previous proceedings will be upheld by the parties concerned”.

It is worth mentioning here that the November 10 talks will be the fifth one. The first one was held on March 19, and the second one on May 19, the third on August 11 and the fourth one on October 6. It can also be noted here that the seven districts will turn one year in a month’s time.