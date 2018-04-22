UNC questions Govt, warns

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Apr 21: The United Naga Council (UNC) has accused the Government of Manipur of “systematically taking up steps” on the new districts even as “serious tripartite talks on the issue, which is extremely sensitive, are underway”. The UNC said that when talks are still underway on the issue, the Government of Manipur should respect the spirit of the talks by refraining from taking up steps on those districts.

The UNC alleged that the programme of the Manipur Government sponsored upcoming Shirui Festival 2018 is made in such a way that the new districts declared in 2016 “against the wishes of the Naga people” by the Manipur Government have been presented as “normal districts”. The UNC asked the State Government to clarify on the matter within 24 hours “or else we will take up our own course of measures.”

The UNC added that the “patience of the Naga people have been tested to the limits” by the State Government on the district creation issue by “systematically taking up measures when serious talks are underway”. The Naga body also stated that the programme of the “Manipur Government sponsored Shirui Festival 2018 to be held in Ukhrul district from April 24 provokes the Naga people”.

“We are not opposing the spirit of the Shirui Festival. However, if the Manipur Government is organising such festival in order to serve its interests then we are against such motive”, the UNC stated.