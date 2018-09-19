UNC rally bats for early solution

Newmai News Network

TAMENGLONG, Sep 18: A massive rally was carried out in Tamenglong district headquarters today demanding settlement of the Indo-Naga political issue at the earliest. Today’s rally was organized by Inpui Naga Union, Liangmai Naga Council (LNC), Rongmei Naga Council and Zeme Naga Council under the aegis of the United Naga Council. The rally was also participated by the Naga Women Union (NWU).

At the end of the rally, a memorandum was submitted to the Prime Minister of India through the Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong.

A public meeting was held before taking out the rally at Apollo Bazar. The meeting reaffirmed the August 23, 2018 ‘joint declaration’ of Naga Hoho and the UNC made in Senapati. The public meeting then appealed to all the “Naga political groups and Naga people to rise above regionalism, tribalism, factionalism and individualism and to stand unitedly for the common Naga National solution”. Speaking at the occasion, Gaidon Kamei, president of the UNC, said that the Indo-Naga peace talk is in an advanced stage as he had learnt from sources. The UNC leader also said he learnt that the Naga negotiators and the Government of India “understand each other’s difficulties” and urged the Naga people to remain united and continue supporting the Naga peace process.

Also speaking at the occasion, Asha Wungnam, president of Naga Women Union (NWU), urged the Naga people not to get discouraged due to the prolonged peace process but to continue supporting it. She also said that in a society differences are bound to crop up. “However, we need to settle them amicably as soon as possible in the spirit of oneness,” Asha said. Presidents of Liangmai Naga Council, Inpui Naga Union, Zeme Naga Council, Rongmei Naga Council and many other public leaders spoke on the occasion.

The rally started at 10 am from Tamenglong Mini Stadium at Apollo Bazar and passed through Tamenglong main bazar, and then to the office of the Deputy Commissioner where the memorandum was submitted addressed to the Prime Minister of India. During the rally, people held placards and banners which read as “We support historic Framework Agreement”, “Long Live Collective Leadership”, “We want political solution” etc. etc. Leaders of various organizations including the Church and village councils took part in today’s rally.