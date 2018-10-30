UNC rolls up sleeves for 12 hrs bandh

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Oct 29 : Even as hectic preparations are underway under the banner of the United Committee, Manipur (UCM) for the October 31 rally “to protect Manipur in all aspects”, the United Naga Council (UNC), while announcing its preparedness to call a bandh in “Naga areas” under its jurisdiction on the same day, said today that “threats and challenges from any quarter will not be allowed to obliterate the Naga National movement”. The Naga body also said that the “inherent rights of the Nagas over land, history and identity will never be compromised”.

The position of the UNC has come amid the UCM accusing the “Central Government of trying to disturb Manipur”, while pointing at the Framework Agreement signed between Government of India and the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

In a statement made available to Newmai News Network this evening, UNC said that it is all prepared for the October 31 bandh, which will begin from 6 am and end at 6 pm on the day.

According to the UNC, delegates going to participate in the centenary celebration of the Naga Club will be exempted from the purview of the bandh.

The 12-hour bandh is to demand that the Indo-Naga peace talk finds solution to the Naga political problem at the earliest.

“The 12-hour total shut down will be imposed from 6 am to 6 pm in Naga areas under the UNC jurisdiction on October 31 to urge the negotiating parties to expedite the historic Indo-Naga Framework Agreement based on unique history of the Nagas and situation at the earliest”, the UNC reiterated today.

It appealed all the Naga organisations under the UNC banner to ensure the success of the bandh.

Medical, education, power, water supply, religious related programmes and media will be exempted from the purview of the “total” shutdown. “Anyone defying the total shutdown shall be at their own risk”, warned the UNC.

The UNC said the Naga people are eagerly waiting for the settlement of the Naga political issue. The UNC further said that the Government of India must exhibit its “political will” to resolve the issue.

The UNC added that it is planning to resort to various measures to press for the early settlement of the Naga political issue.