UNC sets prayer date on August 3

SENAPATI, Jul 31 : The United Naga Council (UNC) has appealed the Naga people under its jurisdiction to organise prayer programmes on August 3 for the early settlement of the Naga political issue. Significantly the Framework Agreement between the Government of India and the NSCN (IM) was signed on August 3, 2015.

The UNC said that the prayer programmes can be organised at various levels—the Church , the village and the “tribe hoho.”

The UNC said that such prayer programmes are always very important “because without God’s wisdom nothing meaningful can be achieved”.

The UNC also said that the Government of India must exhibit its “iron will” to resolve the Naga political issue at the earliest.

According to the UNC, the Framework Agreement was signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM based on the unique history and situation of the Nagas. “The Government of India must uphold its commitment regarding the Naga political issue,” it added.

The UNC also urged the Naga people to “stand united for the Naga solution.”