UNC sponsored bandh total in its areas of jurisdiction

NNN/Correspondent

SPT/TML/UKL, Oct 31: Losing patience over the prolonged peace talk, and demanding settlement of the Naga political issue at the earliest, the Nagas under the aegis of the United Naga Council (UNC) enforced total shut down today in “Naga areas under UNC jurisdiction” from 6 am to 6 pm. The bandh was monitored by the constituent units of the UNC in their respective jurisdictions.

Inter-district and inter-village transport services did not operate today due to the bandh in the “Naga areas.”

In Tamenglong district, shops and other business establishments did not open due to the bandh. Bandh volunteers were seen on the roadsides burning logs and tyres. Apollo Bazar, Jadonang Bazar, Medical Gate area and the Main Bazar were deserted during the bandh. No inter-State transport services operated along the Imphal-Jiribam road today due to the bandh.

The bandh was also total in Chandel district. Japhou Bazar saw a deserted look during the bandh hours. Vehicles, both private and public, did not operate along the Imphal-Moreh road due to the UNC bandh. Logs and tyres were also burnt on the roads by the bandh volunteers. Bandh was very effective in all the pockets in these areas including Tengnoupal.

At Senapati district too, shops and other business establishments did not function today. Market areas in Senapati town, Maram, Tadubi, Mao Gate and other business hubs did not operate due to the bandh. The otherwise busy transport services along the Imphal-Mao Gate (National Highway) saw a quiet day today.

Even though the bandh saw support from the Naga people, there was no report of untoward incident related to the bandh. The bandh ended at 6 pm.

At Ukhrul Tangkhul Social organisations spear headed by Tangkhul Naga Long ( TNL) under the aegis of United Naga Council (UNC) enforced the 12 hours total shut down from 6 am to 6 pm in Ukhrul district.

In a brief interaction secretary of Tangkhul Students organisation (TKS) Hashokmi Khongreiwo said the total shut down was enforced in the district to show support to the Indo-Naga political dialogue and the Framework Agreement for early solution.

The public response is a clear indication of the support to the Naga political movement for self determination, he added.

The bandh crippled daily commercial activities in the town while all the Government establishments, offices, educational institutions and shops remained shut.

All the daily inter-district passenger services and transportations were suspended for the day in the district.

Volunteers of TKS were deployed at different locations of Ukhrul town to ensure successful enforcement of the shut down. Emergency services or programmes were allowed with permission.

There are no reports of any untoward incidents during the shut down. Speaking to Newmai News Network as soon as the bandh concluded, Gaidon Kamei, president of the United Naga Council (UNC), said that Nagas and Naga leaders are not “politically blind”.

The UNC chief said that the “effectiveness of today’s bandh tells the world that the Naga people are longing to see the settlement of the Naga political issue”. He also said that the bandh was not against any community. “We are demanding for an early Naga political solution,” said Gaidon Kamei. The UNC president further said that “Nagas have factions and groups but when it comes to our National issue we are one.” He elaborated his point by saying that “no Naga group or faction opposes the Naga political solution”. He then added, “This is the beauty of the Nagas”.

Gaidon Kamei then urged the Government of India to have “iron will” to resolve the Naga political issue at the earliest. He said that “it was already diagnosed that the issue confronting the Naga people is not a law and order problem, but a political issue”. The UNC president then cautioned that if the Government of India “misses the opportunity this time, then, both the Nagas and India will become victims together.”