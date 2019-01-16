UNC strikes anti-CAB stand

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Jan 15 : The United Naga Council (UNC), in its ‘presidential council meeting’ held today at its office in Senapati, has strongly opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The meeting deliberated on the issue and pledged to oppose it tooth and nail.

The meeting re-affirmed the decision of November 10, 2018 ‘UNC’s Council Assembly Meeting’ held at Kapaam village in Chandel district that, “…taking all the political situations into account, the meeting agreed to project a consensus candidate for the coming Lok Sabha election, 2019….therefore,, no tribe hohos, organisations, political parties, groups or individuals shall give their commitments” to anyone other than the consensus candidate whose name will be decided in an appropriate time.

Today’s meeting constituted a State Level Organising Committee (SLOC) of Lui-Ngai-Ni, 2019, the Naga seed sowing festival, which will be held on February 15 at Senapati district headquarters.

Speaker of UNC Assembly Affairs, Ws Kanral has been chosen as convenor of the SLOC, All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM) is co-covenor, Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights-South (NPMHR-S) as member, UNC publicity secretary SK Stephen as member, SK Tabitha, former president of Naga Women Union (NWU) as member-secretary, while S Milan, general secretary of UNC, is finance in-charge of SLOC.

The Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) will host this year’s Lui-Ngai-Ni.

The meeting also condoled the demise of Kh Colline, general secretary of Monsang’s SUR. The meeting observed a one-minute silence in respect of the “departed soul.”