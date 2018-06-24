Uncertainty hangs over MBBS/BDS seats

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 23: It is not yet clear whether Manipur will get MBBS/BDS seats from the Central pool this year.

Notably, the Supreme Court has already directed that all admission process for MBBS and BDS courses should be completed by July 3.

According to information received from the State Health Directorate, the State has got 30 MBBS seats and 13 BDS seats at RIMS and another 85 MBBS seats and 42 BDS seats at JNIMS for the current year.

A tentative date has been already fixed for counselling on July 2 for pursuing MBBS and BDS courses at RIMS and JNIMS.

However, it is not yet clear whether the State would get any MBBS/BDS seats from the Central pool.

The Central pool consists of 15 per cent of all the MBBS/BDS seats available at different medical institutions across the country.

Greater number of MBBS/BDS seats are given to States which do not have medical colleges of their out of the Central pool.

The total number of MBBS/BDS seats available in the country has declined considerably this year after MCI cancelled affiliations of many medical colleges.

Nonetheless, online counselling for Central pool has already started. States would get their due shares of seats after the counselling process is completed, said the source.