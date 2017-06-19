UNC’s 12 hr shut down total

SENAPATI, Jun 18 : The 12-hour ‘total shutdown’ imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) in ‘Naga territories’ in Manipur ended without stray incidents.

According to sources from the UNC, the 12-hour bandh which started from 6 am was peaceful in all the ‘Naga territories’ in Manipur.

However, being a Sunday activities related to the Church services were witnessed but other than these activities the people strictly adhered to the call of the UNC to observe the shut down.

The ‘total shutdown’ was called by the UNC in support of the Indo-Naga peace process and urging to take the “historic Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015 in New Delhi to its logical conclusion at the earliest based on the unique history of the Nagas and situation”.

Vehicular movements along the National and State highways were severely affected by the ‘total shut down’ today.

Meanwhile, the UNC has expressed its gratitude to the Naga people for the co-operation and the success of the 12-hour ‘shut down’.

The UNC urged the Naga people to “remain alert at this critical juncture” saying that Nagas cannot afford to be complacent about the situation”.