Undaunted by HC order, Prof Yugindro moves SC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 13: Undaunted by the High Court of Manipur’s order whereby former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh has been appointed administrator of Manipur University with the full power of a Vice Chancellor, Pro-VC and VC in-charge Prof K Yugindro has filed a special leave petition at the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order.

Acting on separate PILs filed by two individuals, the High Court intervened into the protracted MU crisis and passed an order on October 11 in the interest of thousands of students and Manipur University.

After hearing the PILs, the High Court first directed concerned authorities to resolve the crisis at the earliest with a rider that the Court would be compelled to intervene if the crisis is not resolved within a specific period.

As the concerned authorities failed to resolve the crisis, a division bench of the High Court comprising of Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin passed an order on October 11 where-by former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh was appointed as the administrator of MU with all the powers of a VC.

The same order superseded all the orders whereby Prof Yugindro was appointed as Pro-VC and VC in-charge, Prof W Vishwa-nath as VC in-charge and Prof M Shyamkesho and Prof Sh Dorendrajit as Registrars in-charge.

The High Court’s order mentioned that the suspension order of Prof AP Pan- dey issued by Ministry of Human Resource Development with due approval of the President of India (Visitor of MU) on September 17 should not be revoked as long as Jarnail Singh remains administrator of MU.

Meanwhile, Prof K Yugindro who served as VC in-charge of MU for a brief period filed a special leave petition at the Supreme Court challenging the order issued by the High Court of Manipur on October 11.

The special leave petition filed through Advocate Pukhrambam Rameshkumar has not been admitted by the apex Court yet.

The special leave petition names MHRD Secretary, MU Registrar, State Government’s Commissioner (Higher & Technical Education), Prof AP Pandey, MUTA Secretary, MUSA Secretary, Chongtham Nimai Singh of Nagamapal Singjubung Leirak and Huieyen Lanpao Editor Hemanta Kumar Ningomba as respondents.

Notably, it was Chong-tham Nimai and Hemanta Kumar Ningomba who filed separate PILs at the High Court of Manipur regarding the protracted MU crisis.