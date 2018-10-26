Under directives from Supreme Court of India… Charge hearing against 6 cops begins

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 25: Charge hearing against 6 police personnel in connection with two different alleged fake encounter cases began before the Court of Session Judge Imphal West today.

Sub Inspector Sagokpam Ibotombi s/o (L) Dhano of Ningthembam Mayai Leikai, Jiribam, Rifleman Ajay Prakash s/o Hemnath Thakur of 1st Manipur Rifles Babupara, Sub Inspector Ksh Uttam s/o Ksh Dilip of Wangkhei Mayum Leikai, Head Constable Kh Sushil Kumar s/o Kh Jugindro of Langthabal Mantrikhong Makha Leikai, Head Constable Laishram Dinachandra s/o Laishram Dinachandra s/o L Joykumar of Langthabal Lep Makha Leikai and Rifleman Yumnam Santosh s/o (L) Y Kunjamani of Nilakuthi Awang Leikai were present before the Court along with their respective counsels for the hearing of the charges levelled against them by the IOs of CBI/SIT.

The charge hearing against Sub Inspector Sagokpam Ibotombi and Rifleman Ajay Prakash, was held under session trial 42 of 2018 while the charge hearing against Sub Inspector Ksh Uttam, Head Constable Kh Sushil Kumar, Head Constable Laishram Dinachandra and Rifleman Yumnam Santosh under was held under session trial number 43 of 2018.

Mention may be made that on September 24, both cases were committed by the Session Court Imphal West after going through the case records put up by Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West, under different sections.

During the charge hearing of both cases today, the Special PP of CBI gave his submission and following the submission from the side of the prosecution, the Court fixed November 5 for hearing the submissions of the counsels of the 6 charge sheeted police personnel. It may be mentioned that on August 27, Surender Kumar, Dy SP, CBI (ACB) Imphal, now attached to SIT Manipur, filed a charge sheet against Sub Inspector Sagokpam Ibotombi and Rifleman Ajay Prakash, in connection with the death of one Laishram Lincoln of Kakwa, after a case was registered as per the direction of the Supreme Court of India. The CBI charge sheet alleged that according to a police FIR of June 28, 2011, one individual, Laishram Lincoln alias Nicolson s/o L Modhu of Kakwa Naorem Leikai, was killed at Naoremthong Khulem Leikai and the FIR further claimed that the deceased person was an insurgent and arms, ammunition and explosive were recovered from the spot.

However in view of the adverse observation of the Supreme Court for not taking up a case against the commando personnel of the alleged encounter team, an FIR was lodged against some unknown commando personnel of Imphal West by CBI for investigation.

It was submitted in the charge sheet that on June 28, 2011, Sub Inspector S Ibotombi of Imphal West commando, lodged a written complaint to OC, Lamphel police stating that on the same day, at around 12.30 am, upon receiving specific information regarding the presence of armed RPF/PLA cadres in Naoremthong Khulem Leikai area, SI Ibotombi, along with two commando teams led by Sub Inspector Manikso and himself rushed to the said area to apprehend the underground cadres. After reaching the said area, the commandos conducted selective search of some suspected houses and when they were knocking the front door of a house (which was later established as owned by one Kumari Loidangtombi) a man suddenly opened the door and fled evading arrest by the security team.

It was claimed that the commando team shouted to the unknown person to stop but he turned around and fired some rounds towards the security team.

Immediately the commando team retaliated and a gun fight lasting for around 8 minutes ensued during which the unknown individual was shot down by the commando team.

After the alleged encounter, the commandos searched the incident site and found the bullet riddled body of the unknown person, who was later identified as Laishram Lincoln alias Nicolson s/o L Modhu of Kakwa Naorem Leikai, and recovered some arms and ammunition from the site. The CBI charge sheet mentioned that the investigation into the case disclosed that excessive force was used by the accused police personnel because based on the postmortem report, 20 entry and exit wounds were found on the body of the deceased.

On the other hand, regarding the second case, VPS Mann, Dy SP, CBI, SC III, New Delhi, filed the charge sheet against Sub Inspector Ksh Uttam, Head Constable Kh Sushil Kumar, Head Constable Laishram Dinachandra and Rifleman Yumnam Santosh before CJM Imphal West on August 30 in connection with the alleged encounter of one Laishram Ranbir s/o L Ibobi of Uchiwa Awang Leikai on December 20, 2011, at Naran Konjin, along Chandranadi road, under Wangoi PS, Imphal West.

The case was registered as per the direction of the Supreme Court and an FIR was registered against some unknown commando personnel of Imphal West and Imphal East Manipur on the basis of findings of National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi. It was alleged in the charge sheet that the police FIR regarding the fake encounter case was based on the information of SI Uttam stating that on December 20, 2011, at around 9 pm, police received information regarding the movement of some cadres of KCP (Kesho Meitei faction) who were allegedly involved in the killing of the chowkidar of Irilbung water supply, Soram Ibomcha and his son Soram Sanatomba after abducting them, in the general area of Naran Konjin village.

It continued that following the information, a combined team of Imphal East and Imphal West carried out a frisking and checking operation in the said area along Chandranadi road, near Narayan Konjin Pukhri Achouba.

At around 11.30 pm, the combined team spotted two people on a two wheeler coming towards them from the western side and as such they (security personnel) shouted at the two individuals to stop.

However, instead of stopping, the individuals shot at the combined team and made a sharp U turn before allegedly fleeing from the site. The combined team gave chase but they were fired upon with automatic weapons, the police FIR claimed. The combined team retaliated and after an encounter which lasted for around 5 minutes, the security team came across the dead body of one of the individuals, who was later identified as L Ranbir, apart from recovering one small arms and a Honda Dio moped from the site.

The CBI charge sheet mentioned that the report of the combined team is not believable as no spent cartridges of any automatic weapons were recovered by the police from the said encounter site.

Moreover for an encounter which lasted for more than five minutes, the deceased and his associate should have fired off a large number of bullets, it reasoned.