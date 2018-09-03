Under themes of stopping crimes against women, drug abuse… 22 year old walks from Delhi to Imphal

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 2: In a first of its kind in the North East region, Yumkhaibam Nanao alias Sabir Ahmed, a 22 year old resident of Lilong Haoreibi Awang Leikai, successfully covered around 2500 kms on foot from New Delhi’s India Gate to Imphal’s Kangla Gate today.

Based on the themes of stopping crime against women, fighting drug abuse and building National integration, Nanao’s journey began from July 25, with Jiribam A/C MLA Ashab Uddin flagging off Nanao’s journey from India Gate.

Nanao, who is also a marathon athlete, passed through multiple States, including New Delhi, UP, Harayana, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

A large number of people welcomed and received him today.

An official reception ceremony was also organized by Reception Committee of Y Nanao alias Sabir Ahmed at Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound.

PWD Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, AMMOCOC president SM Jalal, UCM president Sunil Karam, AMUCO president P Deban, NAB Additional SP in charge Th Brinda Devi and Manipuri film actor RK Somorendro alias Kaiku, among others, graced the reception ceremony at Lamyanba Shanglen as chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively. Nanao s/o Y Islamuddin and Sitara Begum, also shared his experiences during the function.

Speaking at the function, Thongam Biswajit lauded Nanao for performing the impressive task of walking from India Gate to Kangla Gate for the cause of the society and went on to claim that Nanao has made all Manipuris and the North East people proud.

He asserted that youths like Nanao are needed for transforming the society.

A society cannot be developed without respecting women, the Minister said.

Bringing development in a society or a State needs strong will power and firm determination of the youth, he said while asking all to execute their responsibility in the society.

Apart from extending monetary assistance to Nanao, Biswajit also assured that a house will be built for Nanao as his present residence is in a deplorable state.