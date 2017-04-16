Uneasy Coexistence

K Radhakumar

The husband-and-wife team!

There is no teamwork

This morning.

They are not talking to each other

Right now.

He is all talk.

So she feels.

He talks and talks and talks

But does not say anything.

The husband expresses his individuality

Through his bookish knowledge of

Plato, Roman civilization and Greek architecture;

The wife expresses her individuality

Through her vanity bag.

She always wears make-up

And the husband compares her

To a tree trunk all hollow inside.

She’s grown into an individual

And he’s also grown into another –

Next month they will be celebrating

25 years of marriage.

I remember a swarm of flies

Buzzing all around a country lamp post.

Yes, flies buzzing at a distance

Not too far nor too near the lamp.

If they are too far from the lamp,

They will be frozen to death;

And if they are too near the lamp,

They will be burned to death.

I remember flies enjoying light and heat

Buzzing all around lamp posts.

Like two individuals enjoying married life.

