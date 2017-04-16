Uneasy Coexistence

K Radhakumar
The husband-and-wife team!
There is no teamwork
This morning.
They are not talking to each other
Right now.
He is all talk.
So she feels.
He talks and talks and talks
But does not say anything.
The husband expresses his individuality
Through his bookish knowledge of
Plato, Roman civilization and Greek architecture;
The wife expresses her individuality
Through her vanity bag.
She always wears make-up
And the husband compares her
To a tree trunk all hollow inside.
She’s grown into an individual
And he’s also grown into another –
Next month they will be celebrating
25 years of marriage.
I remember a swarm of flies
Buzzing all around a country lamp post.
Yes, flies buzzing at a distance
Not too far nor too near the lamp.
If they are too far from the lamp,
They will be frozen to death;
And if they are too near the lamp,
They will be burned to death.
I remember flies enjoying light and heat
Buzzing all around lamp posts.
Like two individuals enjoying married life.