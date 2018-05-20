Unfair to question Governor’s discretion

Free Thinker

Whenever there is a fractured mandate the Governor has the discretion to invite any group or party to form the government, if he thinks that that particular party or group will provide a durable government. This is the existing law of the land as of now; that is what the Sarkaria Commission or Puncchi Commission or the Bommai verdict contemplated. The preference is open to the Governor to choose either – the pre-poll alliance or single largest party or post- poll alliance for the formation of the government in a hung Assembly. However the Governor has to apply her mind to ascertain that which party or combination can provide a stable government.

Any right thinking sane person will say that ‘today in India the most solid government can be provided by NDA or NEDA or BJP’. Governors also think alike; they also think, eat, drink, sleep, and behave like us. No need to break their heads or apply extraordinary intelligence for setting up a stable government anywhere in the country. It is absolutely logical to invite the most powerful in the first instance for forming a stable government. Even if they have 2 MLAs, they must be invited first. For the simple reason that these days anti-defection-law has no teeth to bite. Their teeth are skillfully extracted by the famous doctors called Speakers. It is unfair to question the wisdom of the Governor every time; it is a kind of humiliation. It is just like saying that you are not applying your mind or saying that your brain is not functioning properly. For the general information, I would like to highlight the fact that medical test is not mandatory for the appointment of Governors or in other words there is no senility clause (Art 157 of the Constitution). In a way you are questioning the ability of Governor’s brain and mind while performing his constitutional duties. That is very unfortunate and unconstitutional too. Honestly speaking, the Governor is normally guided by a battery of babus, constitutional experts, legal eagles, political masters etc. But ultimately the final decision has to be taken by the Governor himself. He may ignore all advices given and take an independent view. There is no restriction. The Constitution has given this liberty to the Governor to take decisions according to his wisdom without fear and prejudice as per law and long established conventions. Even the conventions can be changed for a better practice. For instance it is not always wise to appoint the senior most MLA as the pro-tem speaker.

These days there is a tendency to question all the discretionary powers of the authorities and institutions. Really I don’t know the reasons why? May be we have become skeptical and more incredulous. We have started questioning the credibility of the Apex Court, the Election Commission, the Media, and now the Raj Bhavans etc. This is not a good sign for democracy. ‘Horse trading and money is acceptable for the noble cause of providing a stable government’. End justifies the means. One hotelier says “I have 113 MLAs, can I become the CM of Karnataka?”. I think he must be given a chance. According to the logic of stability, an hotelier’s mind is perhaps more stable than any MLA who has just won an election.

At the outset the Governor must take oath or affirmation under Art 159 of the Constitution, in the presence of the Chief Justice of the respective State, that is to say “ I … do solemnly affirm or swear in the name of God that I will faithfully execute the office of the Governor of … and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of …..”.‘I will faithfully execute the office of the Governor to the best of my ability’, this means the governor will do whatever he can do as per his ability ( mental or physical ). That means the Constitution has already given this privilege to the governor to take decisions as per his wisdom and understanding.

Though Raj Bhavan occupants are septuagenarians and octogenarians they are still strong and mentally agile. A few days back a gentleman called Mahathir became the prime minister of Malaysia at the age of 92. There is hardly any upper age limit to hold such constitutional posts around the world. In fact, in our country also there is no upper age limit for President, PM, Ministers, Governors etc. Retirement age of politicians at ‘70’ or ‘75’ is no where mentioned in the Constitution. Advaniji, Joshiji and Chaobaji will agree with me.

Last but not the least, if a person is run over by a bullock-cart, the driver is not responsible for the accident but the victim and he is punished for that ( he is compelled to pay a budu fine of Rs 5 but now increased to Rs 15 after GST, for being careless and foolish). Goa Congress and Manipur Congress are responsible for their own follies and so entitled to pay budu fine! Karnataka exempted!