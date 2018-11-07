Unidentified stalker haunts CCpur Mutilated remains of piglet and duck recovered

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Nov 6: Reports of the mysterious deaths of livestock continue with mutilated remains of a new-born piglet and a fully grown duck recovered early today at Phuaisanveng, D Phailian and Dorcas Road, New Lamka.

Sighting of mutilated animal remains began sometime in the last week of October at Chiengkonpang. As the incident spread to other localities the local police as well as other relevant departments have started investigating the incidents. A team of the local police are among the people who arrived at the sites early today and identified possible footprints of the suspected predator near the pig sty as well as the spot where half of the piglet’s body was found.

When enquired about the incident, a young mother identified as Vahboi residing within the residential campus of Hempao at Phuoisan Veng, D Phailian said she heard the grunt of the piglet a little after 2 am last night. As she was with just her young children and her mother-in-law none dared to venture out. It was early in the morning that they sighted blood stains outside their house and eventually the remains of the half-eaten piglet amongst their charcoal stocks. Blood stains and animal footprints could be seen around the campus as well.

The dead piglet belongs to Pauneihsiem who resides on a hill top, and have a shared backyard with Hempao, in whose residence the pig’s body was found.

Pauneihsiem’s wife Chiinngaihnieng claimed that their pig had given birth to 12 piglets barely a couple of days back and added that two of them were missing last night. They have heard no noise from the sty which is located about 15 meters downhill from their house. Though two of the piglets are missing, the remains of only one of them were found.

A few blocks away, Lamthianson and his family too heard the panic striken grunts of their pigs at about 12.46 am and rushed outside. Though they did not see anything they heard the sounds of something running away from their sty. Similarly, the pigs of their neighbour’s also let out panic stricken grunts sometime at about 1.30 am. It was in the morning that the half-eaten body of the piglet was recovered about half a dozen blocks further down.

Meanwhile, the remains of a half-eaten duck was also recovered from Dorcas Road New Lamka. The way the two were bitten or mutilated resemble other cases of animal remains found earlier in the week.

Though it is still not clear what could have caused the kills or mutilations, many of the people who narrated the incident today believe in all likelihood that it is the handiwork of an animal. However, many theorisers and curious people who thronged the site today believe it could be the hand of something else.

The police have collected the remains of the animals and read the pawmarks/footprints.