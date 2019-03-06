Uniform distribution programme for State Archery teams held

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 6 : Uniforms sponsored by The Chum-thang Solution, Wangkhei Ayangpalli, Imphal were distributed to Recurve, Compound and Indian Round teams along with officials of Manipur Archery Association who will represent Manipur at the Senior National Archery Championship to be held at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha from March 9 to 17, in a programme held today at Practise Ground, Khuman Lampak Imphal.

The players in the respective teams and officials who will represent Manipur in the championship are as follows.

RECURVE (Men’s): Th Sanayaima Singh (AR); Th Sanatomba Singh (AR); M Malemnganba Meitei (FAC) and N Parithoi (BCAC).

RECURVE (Women’s): Th Sanai (SAIRC); Vidya Kumari (AR); Th Swashita Devi (SAIRC) and Manisha Hembram (AR).

Team officials: B Gunicha Devi coach cum manager and M Jamini Devi as coach

COMPOUND (Men’s team): Sh Ramakanta Sharma (GAC); S Rajendro Singh (SAIRC); P Jagat Singh (ARAC) and M Bikram Singh (UAC).

COMPOUND (Women’s): Paonam Lily Chanu (SAIRC); Sh Manorama Devi (SAIRC); Suchitra Tourungbam (VAA) and M Rupan Devi (SAIRC).

Team officials: M Badal Singh as manager, Ch Shanta Singh and B Honey Devi as coaches.

INDIAN ROUND (Men’s) : Ishak Sinate (AR); M Sunder Singh (FAC); Th Langamba Meitei (SICA) and H Bijendranath (FAC).

INDIAN ROUND (Women’s): P Soniya (YAC); W Malesori (BCAC); S Nirmala (YAC) and Kumari Sapana (AR).

Team officials: K Devananda as manager; A Sonachand Sharma and B Lucy as coaches.

The Recurve teams will depart for the championship on March 9 while Compound and Indian Round teams will leave on March 12 and 14 respectively.