Uniforms for Govt school teachers mooted

Imphal, Oct 14 (DIPR)

Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam has said that the Government is planning to initiate a uniform dress code/system for teachers of Government schools adding that uniform for teachers has already started in some private schools and the same will be implemented for the teachers engaged in Government schools as well.

The van services for transportation of school students will also be scrutinised soon after necessary discussion with the party concerned, he said and added that the norms and regulations will be set once the matter is decided.

The Minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the New Academic Block of N Gulap Memorial English School, Haraorou today.

The Minister said that children face lots of pressure from demanding parents and as such appealed to the parents and guardians to encourage their children rather than being too demanding.

He said that every child has his/her own capability and talents and should be allowed to grow instead of the desires of the elders being imposed on the children.

Radheshyam stressed that education is all about preparing children for life and not just about getting good marks and finding a job.

Children, he said, are the future pillar and it is therefore important to boost their creativity and to let them dream big and this will lead to new inventions and innovations.

He also urged all those concerned to use audiovisual teaching and learning methods to make learning more interesting for the students.

The children, he urged, should be made to have discussion and experimentation among their peers under the guidance of the teachers and guardians to inspire and help them in discovering their innate abilities imbibed with moral values.

Emphasising on the need to make the school a place of attraction for the children, he said that financial and social shortcomings should not be made to become an impediment.

He appealed the teachers to treat the students as their own and to support them in overcoming their weaknesses.

The ceremony was attended by the dignitaries, teachers and students.