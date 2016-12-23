Union Home Minister promises to open highways

IMPHAL, Dec 22: Finally, Union Home Minister Rajnath has reportedly assured to deploy Central paramilitary forces and open both Imphal-Dimapur highway and Imphal-Jiribam highway.

Notably, the United Naga Council (UNC) has been imposing an economic blockade on both the highways for more than 50 days.

A 12-member high level team of BJP called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at around 9.30 am at Delhi today and apprised him about the indefinite economic blockade and the resultant extreme misery being endured by all sections of the people in Manipur.

The BJP delegates who called on the Union Home Minister included Union Human Resource Development Minister and Manipur election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, BJP National general secretary and North East in-charge Ram Madhav, BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda, election management committee convenor Th Chaoba, MLA Th Bishwajit and vice-president S Premananda.

Speaking to media persons at the Nityaipat Chuthek office of BJP Manipur Pradesh this afternoon, the party’s spokesman RK Ranjan said that they held a meeting with the Union Home Minister at his residence for about 45 minutes.

Rajnath Singh was informed about the State Government’s failure to get the economic blockade lifted and maintain proper law and order.

As demanded by the State Government before the economic blockade came into force, the Central Government sent 60 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF). Additional 40 companies of CPMF were sent after the blockade came into force. Now there are 100 companies of CPMF in the State, RK Ranjan said.

There are a large number of security forces at the disposal of the Chief Minister who is also the Chairman of Unified Command.

But the Chief Minister has not been deploying necessary strength of security forces along the two National Highways in order to ensure regular transportation of essential commodities. This was apprised to the Union Home Minister by the BJP delegation, Ranjan conveyed.

They also urged Rajnath Singh to clear the blockade.

Rajnath condemned in the strongest term both the economic blockade and the counter economic blockade. He also stated that he was deeply concerned with the State Government’s failure to maintain law and order.

Taking serious note of the violent incidents that broke out as results of the economic blockade, Rajnath assured the BJP team that security forces would be deployed to clear the economic blockade as well as the counter economic blockade in the interest of the common people, claimed Ranjan.

The Union Home Minister further assured that the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM would not affect the territorial boundary of Manipur in any manner.