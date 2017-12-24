Union Home Minister says no solution without consulting Manipur

IMPHAL, Dec 23: The joint team of AMUCO, CCSK and UCM who have been camping and campaigning at Delhi for the past several days against any possible effect of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 on Manipur met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at around 4.50 pm today.

The CSO leaders laid down in unambiguous terms that the people of Manipur would not tolerate any compromise to the millenniums old structure and identity of Manipur.

If the Framework Agreement should be confined to the State of Nagaland, then the Government of India may choose any solution it prefers. However, in case the Framework Agreement infringes upon Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur in any manner, no solution would be feasible if it lacks agreement of the State Governments and people of the three States, they told Rajnath Singh.

“The people of Manipur do not oppose any solution, based on the Framework Agreement or not but we are only asking the Government of India to bring a consensus before working out a final settlement in case the solution infringes upon the interests of other States including Manipur”, the civil society leaders pointed out.

If the Government of India does not respect the memorandum drafted by the CSOs on behalf of the people of Manipur and addressed to the Prime Minister, New Delhi should bear responsibility for all the possible ugly outcomes, the CSO leaders categorically told the Union Home Minister.

Hailing Manipuri people as persevering and courageous, Rajnath Singh assured that no solution would be worked out without consulting the people.

The same team called on BJP president Amit Shah at the latter’s 11 Akbar Road, New Delhi residence at around 8 pm yesterday.

The CSO leaders and the BJP chief talked for around half an hour during which they discussed about the Framework Agreement.

The team from Manipur categorically told the BJP president that the Framework Agreement should not impinge upon the interest of Manipur in any manner.

It would be most appropriate if all the stake holders particularly the people of Manipur are taken on board in the whole process of working out a final solution to the Naga issue based on the Framework Agreement, asserted the CSO team.

They made it clear that the Government of India should respect the political and historical identity of Manipur, and any solution to the Naga issue should take into account the political and historical identity of Manipur otherwise no feasible solution can be achieved.

If the Government chooses to adopt a unilateral decision without consulting the State Government and the people of Manipur, it may ignite a mass uproar more disastrous than the mass civil movement of 2001 and the Government of India must be held accountable for such an even- tuality, they warned the BJP president.

They further reminded Amit Shah how 18 innocent people lost their lives when the ceasefire signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM was extended without any territorial limits.

The Government of India should not take any unilateral decision which may ignite a similar situation in Manipur, the CSO leaders told the BJP president.

After listening to the CSO leaders, Amit Shah said that he would discuss all the points, concerns and suggestions put forward by them with the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and all other relevant Central leaders.

The CSO leaders further made it clear that the Government of India should not come out with any solution if there is no prior agreement with the State Governments and people of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in case the solution impinges upon the interests of the three States.

Earlier today, the CSO team met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba where both the parties laid down their views and positions on the Framework Agreement and any solution to the Naga issue.

The Home Secretary appealed to the people of Manipur not to be apprehensive or suspicious.

He said that the Government of India would not do anything which may harm the interest of Manipur, sources conveyed.