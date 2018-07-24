Union Home Minister’s brief on NRC updation

NEW DELHI, Jul 23

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has clarified that NRC is being updated in Assam in accordance with the Assam Accord signed on August 15, 1985 and the entire process is being carried out as per directions of the Supreme Court, which is constantly monitoring the process.

The Union Home Minister further assured all that the NRC exercise is being carried out in a totally objective, transparent and meticulous manner and will continue to be so.

At every stage of the process, adequate opportunity of being heard is given to all individuals and the entire process is being conducted according to law and due procedure is being followed, added Rajnath Singh.

The Home Minister also conveyed that steps will be taken up to ensure that every individual gets justice and is treated in a humane manner.

All individuals will have sufficient opportunity for remedies available under the law, he added.

The Union Home Minister further clarified that the NRC to be published on July 30 is only a draft and after draft publication, adequate opportunity for claims and objections will be available.

All claims and objections will be duly examined and adequate opportunity will be given before disposal of claims and objections. Only thereafter, final NRC will be published.

The Citizenship Rules provide that any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of claims and objections can appeal in the Foreigner’s Tribunal.

Thus, there is no question of anyone being put in a detention centre after the publication of NRC. The Minister explained that the Assam Government has been asked to ensure that law and order is maintained and no one is allowed to take the law into their hands and all possible arrangements are made to ensure safety and security for all.

No person is allowed to be harassed and no is allowed to create fear or panic, warned the Home Minister and added that the Central Government will provide all necessary help to the Assam Government in this regard.