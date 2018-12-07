Union Minister assures AYUSH medical college

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 6 : Union Minister of AYUSH, (Independent Charge) Sripad Yesso Naik has assured that an AYUSH medical college along with homeopathy pharmacy and a drug testing centre for AYUSH will be soon established at Keirao, Imphal East district under National AYUSH Mission (NAM).

He also announced that a land measuring one hectare has been already acquired at RIMS for upgradation of the AYUSH hospital existing there since 1987.

Moreover, the Ministry has approved a proposal of extending necessary assistance towards setting up of four 50-bedded hospitals at Keirao, Lamphelpat, Churachandpur and Moreh.

Speaking as a special guest at the inaugural function of the AROGYA Fair 2018, Manipur which began today at City Convention Centre, Palace Compound, Sripad Yesso Naik conveyed that the Ministry of AYUSH invested around Rs 44 crore in the State since 2014-15 till date for promotion of AYUSH and various initiatives related with AYUSH.

He also stated that the Ministry can invest more funds for cultivation of medicinal plants in the State while pointing out that National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) has been supporting conservation, nurturing and processing of medicinal plants in the country.

Conveying that the AROGYA Fair 2018 is organized to create awareness among the masses about the values and importance of AYUSH treatment, the Minister asked the people in the State to take the opportunity for free health check-up and enhancement of AYUSH knowledge during the fair where medicines would also be distributed free of cost.

Saying that the Ministry of AYUSH has been mandated for policy formulation, planning and implementation of programmes and schemes for the growth, development and propagation of AYUSH system of medicines, he maintained that various National institutions and five research councils are being opened for rendering education, research and health care services, including multiple institutions in the North East region.

Speaking at the function, Chief Minister N Biren said that he and the visiting Union Minister of AYUSH discussed about providing alternative livelihood to the people who are cultivating poppy and cannabis by replacing their crops with medicinal plants.

Biren said that he was asked by Yesso Naik to submit a DPR on cultivation of medicinal plants to the Ministry of AYUSH. Pointing out that around 500 species of medicinal plants out of the total 10,000 medicinal plants identified in the world are grown in the State, Biren exuded confidence that the State could reap ample benefits in terms of revenue collection and employment if the rich potentials and resources available in the State are tapped properly.

He also claimed that many companies and authorities from different parts of the country and State, including delegates from Japan approached him yesterday and sought nursing manpower from the State who would work in different hospitals in Japan. Biren also stated that a team of officials from Tata group visited the State recently and he appealed to the team to open a cancer hospital and extend technical support in dredging major rivers of the State.

Delivering presidential speech, Health, Family Welfare and AYUSH Minister L Jayantakumar claimed that the State has achieved landmark progress and developments in health sector, including AYUSH.

Observing that AYUSH system of treatment has great and unique values, he lamented that promotion of AYUSH was done only for name sake in the past many years.

He also encouraged the public to recognize and preserve the medicinal plants found in the State.

Earlier in the morning, Union Minister Sripad Yesso Naik in the presence of Jayantakumar, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa A/C MLA S Subashchandra and many other officials of AYUSH Department inaugurated a 10 bedded integrated AYUSH Hospital at Konjeng Leikai, Imphal West.